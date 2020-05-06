Adam Scott Picks Up Scrabble Board Game While Shopping Amid Quarantine

Adam Scott is ready to play!

The 47-year-old Parks & Recreation star was spotted picking up a game of Scrabble on Tuesday (May 5) amid the pandemic in Burbank, Calif.

Adam was seen stopping by a Staples, where he picked up the popular board game as well as disposable face masks before making another stop at Target.

He recently teamed up with his Parks & Rec cast for this special reunion!

