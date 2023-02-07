Adaptive Clinical Systems Joins Veeva's Technology Partner Community As A Certified Data Interoperability Partner for Veeva Vault

Adaptive Clinical Systems, a global life sciences technology company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to join the Veeva Vault partner community as a Certified Technology Partner for clinical research data interoperability.

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Adaptive Clinical Systems is pleased to announce that it has been selected to join the Veeva Vault partner community as a Certified Technology Partner for clinical research data interoperability.

“As the clinical research industry trends towards more complex studies, even small to mid-size sponsors find themselves in a multi-CRO environment with disparate systems in need of interoperability,” said Sina Adibi, CEO and President, Adaptive Clinical Systems.

This technology partnership will enable existing and future Veeva Vault customers to easily collect and aggregate critical operational data from disparate sources into and out of the Veeva Vault platform including such areas as CTMS, Safety and CDB. As a result of this partnership, Adaptive Clinical will streamline Veeva Vault implementations that require interoperability to improve performance at a fraction of the cost of a custom solution. Furthermore, sponsors will be able to integrate and leverage this investment towards real-time patient monitoring and clinical study monitoring using the Adaptive eClinical Bus and Adaptive DataVIEW reporting and visualization solution. Veeva product capabilities are further augmented through universal compatibility and interoperability with the Adaptive Clinical ecosystem. With a full library of third-party interconnects, Veeva clients can exchange data with any tool to enable holistic data management.

Adaptive Clinical Systems, a global life sciences technology company, provides the leading data integration platform for clinical research. With the Adaptive eClinical Bus® and Adaptive DataVIEW®, see how your clinical trial data is transformed with data in motion. Adaptive Clinical’s solutions enable data streams across all study partners and eClinical eSources. Whether your challenge is data visualization, API integrations or data integration, our solutions help remove data islands and silos. We make your data actionable faster. For more information, please see Adaptive Clinical Systems website: http://www.adaptive-clinical.com.

