Add 9 more ports to your laptop with this Casa hub on sale

Did you dish out a ton of money on a MacBook Pro last year, only for Apple to release a new one with everything you wish you had a few months later? Ah, the thrill of being a loyal Apple enthusiast. If you can’t fathom purchasing a new laptop just for the additional ports, you can always invest in a USB hub and boost your connectivity options for a more affordable price.

The 9-in-1 Casa Hub from Adam Elements is on sale for $99, down from $119, as of Feb. 10 and can add another nine connectivity ports to your existing setup. Aside from Mac, it also supports iPad, Windows, Chrome, and Linux devices. Plus, for its price, it offers impressive capabilities.

First up, there’s a USB-C input that supports maximum power delivery of 100W for fast charging. You can either use it for pass-through charging for your laptop or juicing up another device. There’s also another USB-C port and two USB-A 3.1 ports that allow high-speed data transfers. Another USB-A 2.0 port is for functional expansion and file transfers up to up to 480Mbps. That’s five USB ports in total.

A VGA port and HDMI port lets you extend or double your display to an external source at 1080p 60Hz max resolution or 4K 30Hz max resolution, respectively. And rounding things out are SD and microSD card slots that allow you to access excess storage. Yes, you can use all nine ports simultaneously.

WIth improved heat dissipation, aluminum casing, and a strengthened connector, the second-generation 9-in-1 Casa Hub is built to last. There’s no software or downloads necessary. Just plug it in and you’re ready to go.

