Add some character to your décor with a color-changing wall light

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Feb. 15, the Protean Color Changing Wall Light is on sale for $139.99.

LEDs can completely change the way we light up our homes. And yet, many of us are still confined to the same bland lamps we’ve had for years. If you’re looking to shake things up and add a little character to your décor, the Protean Color Changing Wall Light is a lamp worth talking about.

Like a work of art, the Protean Wall Light can completely transform your home. It uses LEDs to offer over 16 million color combinations through room-filling indirect light, giving you virtually limitless ways to light up any room. Its minimalist design weighs in at just 2.5 pounds, so it’s easy to hang on the wall or ceiling. And its aluminum build is designed to be shatterproof and water-resistant, so you can set it up anywhere in your home.

RGB LEDs are built to last up to 50,000 hours with less energy usage than regular bulbs, so you’ll be able to enjoy the customizable, colorful lighting for a long time. With the included remote, you can edit the temperature and shade until you achieve your desired mood lighting. You’ll also be able to adjust the brightness levels with a dimmer switch and flush indirect lighting for softer illumination options.

With its quick plug-and-play setup, the Protean Wall Light could be a great way to customize a dorm room, a rental, or another temporary living environment without making any dramatic alterations. It’s also an easy way to shake up a dull room in your home or add some more character to your current décor.

If you’re looking to amp up your current home design, check out the Protean Color Changing Wall Light, available now for $139.99.

Prices subject to change.