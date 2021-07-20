Add some high-tech flair to your home with 10 RGB lamps on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Thanks to RGB (red, green, and blue LED) lights, you can add ambiance and personality to your home with a single fixture.

If you’re looking for an easy way to enhance any room in your home, you can’t go wrong with a lamp that does it all. As of July 17, these color-changing, design-forward lamps from Lamp Depot are on sale for up to 58% off.

Light up your space beautifully with this minimalist mood lamp, which stands almost 5 feet tall and features over 1 million colors and 330 multicolor effects. Use the remote control to increase or decrease the multicolor effect speed, dim the lights, and create the ideal atmosphere for your room. Get the Annular Color Floor Lamp on sale for $104.99 (regularly $179) for a limited time.

Credit: Lamp depot

This circular color-changing mood lamp features six unique modes that are all customizable with the remote control and an energy-saving design that delivers 35,000 hours of high-performance output. While it’s usually $149, you can snag it on sale for just $62.99 for a limited time.

Credit: Lamp Depot

Perfect for creating playful layers within your home decor, this unusual and unassuming light fixture fits into the corner of any room and is only really noticeable when turned on. With more than 16 million colors and 300 multicolor effects, you can customize the lighting experience to fit whatever mood or ambiance you wish in a few clicks. It’s usually $149, but you can get it on sale for $89.99 for a limited time.

Credit: Lamp Depot

The Touch-Sensitive Modular Lighting from Lamp Depot is completely customizable, from the design of the hexagonal tiles to the colors they emit. The set includes six tiles you can rearrange and position on your walls however you wish and a remote control that lets you choose from 13 vibrant colors and three dynamic modes. The set only costs $49.99 (regularly $75) for a limited time.

Credit: Lamp Depot

A retro design with modern technology, this tube clock comes with five cases that host six LEDs that display the time down to the second. Get it on sale for $109.99 (regularly $140).

Credit: Lamp Depot

Perfect for minimalists with a little flair, this spiral floor lamp stands about four feet tall, yet only takes up about seven inches of floor space. Snag it on sale for only $89.99 (regularly $199) for a limited time and mix things up in your home.

Credit: Lamp Depot

Part home decor, part light fixture, the Coil Table Lamp can really add a unique vibe to any space. Like many other lamps on this list, it also features millions of color combinations and hundreds of lighting effects, all customizable via remote control. Plus, it’s small enough to sit atop your desk, bookshelf, or coffee table as a conversation starter. Get it for just $69.99 (regularly $129) for a limited time.

Credit: Lamp Depot

One of the most eccentric lights on this list, this shadow lamp is just over 5.5 feet tall but takes up just about five inches of floor space. Adjust the size and position as you see fit and cast a stunning display of colors — warm or cool — on a wall, on the ceiling, over artwork, and more. While it’s usually $199, you can get it on sale for $124.99 for a limited time.

Credit: Lamp Depot

Another lamp that’ll certainly start a conversation in your home, this thin arching black aluminum hook looks like a limb of a house plant. But flip it on and it’s an RGB LED light strip with over 16 million color options to choose from. Get it on sale for $129.99 (regularly $299) while you can.

Credit: Lamp Depot

Select from millions of potential color variations and modes and upgrade any living space in an instant. This lamp even features a music mode that bounces the light around to the beat. Snag it for $129.99.