Addionics Strengthens US Leadership Team with Key Appointments in Manufacturing and Product

Udi Chatow joins Addionics as VP of Manufacturing and Ofer Friedman as VP of Product as Addionics accelerates the production of its Smart 3D Current Collectors™

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Addionics, a manufacturer of next-generation battery technologies, today announced the strategic addition of two industry leaders to its executive team, underscoring a pivotal moment in the company’s path to expand manufacturing operations to the United States. Ofer Friedman joins as the Vice President of Product, and Udi Chatow is taking on the role of Vice President of Manufacturing, with both leveraging their extensive experience in scaling businesses and technology. In their respective roles, Friedman and Chatow will contribute significantly to the development, manufacturing, and deployment, of Addionics’ Smart 3D Current Collectors™, driving the company’s mission to revolutionize battery performance.

Udi Chatow brings over 17 years of experience in transforming prototype-level consumables and processes into scalable, high-yield products generating annual revenues in the hundreds of millions for both HP Indigo and Applied Materials. Chatow will leverage his expertise in innovating materials engineering and processes and applying them to scalable manufacturing. Furthermore, he will oversee Addionics’ expanded manufacturing operations in the United States and beyond.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Addionics to accelerate the green manufacturing revolution to lead the production of improved batteries. We will be leveraging Addionics’ IP to produce lower weight and more efficient batteries for higher performance EVs,” said Udi Chatow, VP of Manufacturing at Addionics. “I am looking forward to working with the exceptional team they have assembled to bring innovative solutions to market and meet the growing demand for improved batteries and components to aid in the electrification of the global economy.”

Ofer Friedman most recently was VP Product Management for Attenti Electronic Monitoring for the past six years, helping to grow revenue and leading the development and creation of product strategy. Friedman spent 13 years at Texas Instruments, rising to the position of CTO of High Performance Connectivity, developing the overall product strategy and roadmap of the business unit, and leading the technology and innovation management. He then co-founded and was CTO for Pixie Technology.

“Addionics operates in a market demanding enhanced performance, cost efficiency, and increased production capacity,” said Ofer Friedman. “Bringing superior batteries to market is of global importance. I am excited to help facilitate that transition as part of Addionics, with its focus on improving the physics of batteries to deliver superior performance and cost-effectiveness across all battery chemistries with minimal adjustments in current manufacturing processes.”

Friedman will be instrumental in driving product strategy, fostering new collaborations, and promoting Addionics technology on a global scale.

Both of these key appointments come at a crucial juncture for Addionics, as it is poised for continued growth and innovation in the dynamic battery technology sector. The company’s commitment to revolutionizing battery performance will be further enhanced through these strategic appointments, allowing it to meet the growing demand for efficient, cost-effective solutions in the electric vehicle and battery markets.

About Addionics:

Addionics is a leading manufacturer of Smart 3D Current Collectors™ powering the next generation of batteries. Addionics’ low-cost drop-in solution seamlessly integrates into existing production facilities, allowing battery manufacturers and automakers to increase production capacity while reducing manufacturing costs. By revolutionizing the internal physical structure of the battery, Addionics 3D Current Collectors significantly improves the performance of any battery regardless of its chemistry. Designed for commercial scale, Addionics has partnerships with major OEMs and automakers across North America and Europe.

Founded in 2018 by Ph.D. Moshiel Biton, Ph.D. Vladimir Yufit, and Ph.D. Farid Tariq, Addionics has production facilities in the US and Israel, along with offices in the UK and Germany. Read more at www.addionics.com

