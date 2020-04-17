Additional COVID-19 testing for North-West, policing to be stepped up

coronavirus, coronavirus, Tasmaina, COVID-19, Sarah Courtney, Peter Gutwein, Mark Veitch

Additional COVID-19 testing capacity will be rolled out across the North-West Coast with the support of the Federal government. And all residents and staff in three aged care homes on the North-West Coast where a health worker who has become COVID-19 positive had worked will be tested for coronavirus. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The person had worked shifts at the North West Regional Hospital, North West Private Hospital, Melaleuca Nursing Home in East Devonport, Eliza Purton Home for the Aged in Ulverstone and Coroneagh Park in Penguin. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said the Federal government had this morning deployed staff to test all residents and staff at these three facilities. “We know we have a lot of care staff and care workforce already in quarantine across the Coast so the Federal government is working hard to make sure we have the staff we need,” Ms Courtney said. Ms Courtney said the state government was working with Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt to further expand coronavirus testing on the North-West Coast. “This expanded testing will also see mobilisation of our units and our buses so we can have testing on the West Coast and in the far-West,” she said. “We will deploy mobile testing to your communities in the coming days.” Ms Courtney said she would have more to say on this tomorrow. Subject to final sign-off this morning, Ms Courtney said she was very hopeful the emergency department at the NWRH would reopen today. “That ED will be open when it’s safe to be open,” Ms Courtney said. Premier Peter Gutwein said, after a discussion with the Commissioner of Police, the stay-at-home order in place across Tasmania would be actively policed. Mr Gutwein said this followed reports of people from the North-West shopping at Spotlight in Launceston on Thursday night and urged those on the Coast to do the right thing. “If you live on the North-West Coast, do not be surprised to be stopped today at a road-block or a checkpoint to be asked what the purpose of your travel is,” Mr Gutwein said. He said the stay-at-home order would be reviewed on Friday morning and possibly strengthened in the North-West. “The very best defence mechanism we have right now is for people to stick to the rules – stay home, save lives,” Mr Gutwein said. “This virus is carried by people – the simplest way to contain the virus is to contain people.” Mr Gutwein said he hoped, if everyone followed the rules, the North-West could be back under control at the end of this four week period. He said he was also aware of concern in the community regarding accountability and state Parliament would resume sittings as scheduled from the week of April 27. Public Health director Mark Veitch said health authorities were conducting contact tracing of the person who worked across the two Burnie hospitals and aged care facilities and staff who were found to be close contacts would be furloughed. “The residents in the aged care facilities will be in isolation and have their movements limited until we make sure there are no further cases,” Dr Veitch said. Dr Veitch said this would last two or three weeks and would be a tough time for residents in these facilities. There have been 180 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tasmania. Dr Veitch said 66 people have recovered, 108 people were being actively managed mostly in their homes and sadly six people have died. Dr Veitch said there were now 95 cases related to the Burnie outbreak. He said 60 of these were healthcare workers, 16 were patients, 17 were household contacts and two were other people who did not fit in those categories. A case diagnosed yesterday in Southern Tasmania is still under investigation but the person has been in self-isolation since they developed symptoms. Dr Veitch said this case was not linked to the North-West but they worked in the transport domain and they had contact with people from overseas.

