Adele FaceTimed sad fans to apologize for her postponed shows. Obviously, everyone cried.

Leave it to Adele to make a COVID-19 cancelation seem almost magical.

On Thursday, the British singer-songwriter announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency, set to begin the following day at the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Hotel.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a tearful video posted to Instagram . “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID; they still are — and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She continued, “We’re on it. We’re going to reschedule all of the dates. We’re on it right now, and I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be.”

Never one to underperform, Adele made further efforts to reconcile with her disappointed fans on Friday. She started by DMing some of them to suggest they stop by the venue. Then, those who showed up at Caesars Palace were greeted by a handwritten note from the star on the merchandise store window, which began, “Hi guys! I’m so upset to not be with you tonight. But I know some of you are here already so please hang out.”

There was a special experience waiting inside too, complete with a display of some of Adele’s costumes, free merchandise, and a chance to actually FaceTime the absent superstar.

In a series of videos posted to social media, Daydreamers, as Adele’s fans are sometimes known, chatted with the would-be headliner about the surprise delay. They exchanged kind, mutually appreciative sentiments and made promises to see each other whenever the show does happen.

A reported offer from Adele to drink wine with a fan who shared her multi-year saga to see Adele in concert via viral TikTok is among the sweetest moments; challenged only by the numerous sing-a-longs. Many fans cried when speaking to Adele, and she returned the favor, it seems, more often than not.

“I have the best fans in the world!” Adele later tweeted. “Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming!”

New dates for the canceled performances have yet to be confirmed.