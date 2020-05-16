Adele gives ‘Prince Harry and Meghan advice on settling into Beverly Hills life’

Adele has reportedly grown closer to Prince Harry and Megan Markle ever since they moved to Beverly Hills and has been offering them tips on the area.

The singer, 32, apparently lives just five minutes from the couple’s new home and often stops to say hello, according to the Mirror.

Adele even allegedly recommended a school for their son Archie and has told them discreet places to spend time together as a family without getting recognised.

Harry and Meghan are currently renting a £14.5million eight-bedroom home from film producer, Tyler Perry. The house also has 12 bathrooms.

While Adele is currently living nearby in a mansion which cost £7.7million.

The star allegedly first became friends with the couple while visiting a community kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims in December 2018.

A source told website: ‘Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area.

‘Adele loves the neighbourhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans.’

The source added: ‘Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star.’

In 2011, Adele previously joked to Glamour magazine she was ‘after Prince Harry ‘because his love of partying would be a ‘right laugh’.

The royal couple have never been seen in public with Perry – best known for his cross-dressing portrayal of feisty Madea in his series of hit films – but are believed to have met him through their mutual close friend Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their one-year-old son Archie have called the $18 million mansion home since moving to LA at the end of March, sources said.

They had been staying at a waterfront home in Vancouver Island since announcing they were stepping down from their royal duties in January, but made a beeline for California after Canada announced it would be restricting its borders due to COVID-19.

The couple have been spotted only a handful of times since their move to LA, first volunteering for a local charity dropping off food to locals who are at a high risk of catching coronavirus, as well as taking their beloved dogs out for a walk.

Fifty-year-old Perry’s eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa sits on 22 acres on the top of a hill in the ultra-exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates guard-gated community, offering sweeping views of the city from the backyard.

It is not known whether Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are renting Tyler’s property or staying there as guests, but there is no record of the mansion having been sold.

Both the Sussexes and Perry, who is worth $600 million, consider the legendary talk show host and businesswoman their Hollywood mentor.

Oprah is even godson to Perry’s five-year-old son Aman, and was seen at the house Meghan and Harry are now staying at for the little boys’ christening party back in 2015.

The Duke and Duchess are currently working on a documentary series with Oprah, while Perry has partnered with Oprah’s OWN television channel in the past.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps.

‘Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.

‘Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team.

‘Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips.

‘It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA.’