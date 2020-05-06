Adele Shares a Rare Photo of Herself on Her 32nd Birthday Amid Quarantine!

Adele is celebrating her special day – and looking incredible!

The “Hello” singer celebrated her 32nd birthday by returning to social media on Tuesday (May 5) and posting a picture of herself to her Instagram, which she hasn’t done since just before Christmas last year.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x” she captioned the post.

Aside from a performance at her friend’s wedding in February and a workout sighting after the Oscars, Adele has barely been seen out and about this year.

According to a fan, she said she lost this amount of weight, and that it’s “such a crazy positive experience.”

Her makeup artist recently revealed that exciting news is coming soon…

Happy birthday, Adele!