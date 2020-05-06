Adele shows off amazing figure in tight black mini on 32nd birthday

Adele showed off her incredible seven stone weight loss in a tight black mini as she posed up on her Instagram this Tuesday.

The Hello singer was celebrating her 32nd birthday and stood beaming in her backyard behind a giant floral wreath.

‘Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,’ captioned the superstar.

Incredible: Adele showed off her seven stone weight loss in a tight black mini as she posed up on her Instagram on Tuesday while celebrating her 32nd birthday

Incredible: Her friend, Lauren Paul shared this throwback to when they were in Vegas together, along with Nicole Richie and Jedidiah Jenkins as she wished her a happy birthday

‘I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x’.

Her birthday picture marked Adele’s first Instagram upload since she stunned the world with her new svelte frame in photos from her Christmas party last year.

Adele slipped into a shimmering gown reminiscent of Old Hollywood and posed up a storm beside men dressed as the Grinch and Santa Claus.

Her friend Lauren Paul, 33, married to Breaking Bad actor, Aaron, 40, shared a throwback picture of them partying in Vegas with Nicole Richie.

Then and now: Adele is pictured in her latest birthday Instagram post (left) and with her fuller figure attending the 2013 Academy Awards (right)

Long-term pals: Lauren also shared this throwback picture of herself hugging Adele while they were out on a road trip

Sensation: Her birthday picture marked Adele’s first Instagram upload since she stunned the world with her new svelte frame in photos from her Christmas party last year

Santa baby: Adele slipped into a shimmering gown reminiscent of Old Hollywood and posed up a storm beside men dressed as the Grinch and Santa Claus

She wrote: ‘Happy birthday angel babe @adele. You came into my life a few months before I had Story and you quickly became one of the most important figures in my journey as a new mother.

‘You have taught me so much. You glow because your heart is full. I’m so proud of the human you are. Wish we were reliving this Vegas sleepover.’

In October she had already visibly lost a great deal of weight as seen in pictures of her attending her friend Drake’s birthday party.

Different: Adele has always looked beautiful but looks drastically different to when she appeared at London’s Brit Awards in February 2016

She posted an Instagram snap of herself at the fete and quipped in the caption: ‘I used to cry but now I sweat’.

This January she was holidaying in Anguilla and met a 19-year-old fan called Lexi Larson who dished to People about their weight loss conversation.

‘She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident,’ Lexi shared with the magazine.

The pop superstar’s big reveal came after she split from her husband Simon Konecki last April and filed for divorce in September.

‘I used to cry but now I sweat’: In October she had already visibly lost a great deal of weight as seen in pictures of her attending her friend Drake’s birthday party

Adele and Simon share a seven-year-old son called Angelo and a People insider revealed her weight loss came partly from a desire to be healthier for her child.

‘She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible,’ said the source.

Adele became a body positivity icon for her larger figure when she first rose to global stardom, proudly declaring on 60 Minutes in 2012: ‘I don’t wanna be some skinny mini with my t**s out. I really don’t wanna do it.’

However she became noticeably slimmer in 2016 and that year a source told the Daily Mail she was relying on the ‘Sirtfood Diet.’

Remember when: Adele became a body positivity icon for her larger figure when she first rose to global stardom; she is pictured in 2013

Onstage: However she became noticeably slimmer in 2016 and that year a source told the Daily Mail she was relying on the ‘Sirtfood Diet’; pictured August 2016 at the Staples Center

Last year she embarked on another astonishing transformation with The Sun reporting in June that she was doing reformer Pilates with trainer Ayda Field.

Her new figure is also reportedly partly due to the Sirtfood Diet, which Glen Matten and Aidan Goggins debuted in a book in 2016.

The diet reportedly allows Adele to indulge in red wine and coffee while stressing a regime of plant products like turmeric, kale, buckwheat and green tea.

These items are said to activate a person’s sirtuins, also known as ‘housekeeping genes,’ which suppress appetite by controlling bodily response to sugar and fat.

The way they were: The pop superstar’s big reveal came after she split from her husband Simon Konecki last April and filed for divorce in September; they are pictured in 2013

This January Adele’s former personal trainer ‘Brazilian body wizard’ Camila Goodis appeared on Lorraine and shed light on how the singing star took the pounds off.

‘She’s working out but I think 90% of it is diet,’ said Camila, a 31-year-old who is based out of Los Angeles.

‘It’s a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn’t look too thin – she looks amazing.’

Smashing: This January Adele’s former personal trainer ‘Brazilian body wizard’ Camila Goodis (pictured) appeared on Lorraine and shed light on how the singing star took the pounds off

Camila told The Sun she met Adele through Ayda, who has been married since 2010 to English musician Robbie Williams of Take That fame.

She theorized Adele ‘has probably cut out processed foods and is eating soy and other plant-based foods.’

The fitness trainer added: ‘She’s found a diet that works for her. She looks younger and, more importantly, she looks happy.’

As seen last year: Last June the Sun reported Adele was doing reformer Pilates with trainer Ayda Field (right) who has been married to Robbie Williams (left) of Take That fame since 2010

Last Thursday Adele’s makeup artist of 12 years Michael Ashton posted an Instagram snap of her and wrote: ”BTW…. EXCITING NEWS COMING SOON!!’

His cryptic caption sent fans into a tizz as they theorized that he was hinting at new music from Adele, whose most recent album 25 was released in 2015.

Earlier last month Adele was Live on Instagram with producers Babyface and Teddy Riley, and as their stream got repeatedly interrupted by glitches she cracked: Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!’

Although Adele’s next album is slated to drop this September her quip led some fans to worry that the release may be pushed until 2021.