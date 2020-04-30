Adele’s Makeup Artist Says ‘Exciting News’ Is Coming Soon

Adele‘s comeback may soon be upon us!

The 31-year-old “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s makeup artist, Michael Ashton, posted a very interesting update on Thursday (April 30) on his Instagram.

“BTW..exciting news coming soon!! Get ready to get on board,” he captioned a photo of Adele at a mirror in his Story.

