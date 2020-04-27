Adhyayan Summan on Kangana Ranaut owing him an apology: It doesn’t really matter [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Everyone is well versed with Adhyayan Summan and Kangana Ranaut’s ugly break up. They were head over heels in love, once upon a time, but destiny had other plans. Three years ago, Adhyayan had made some shocking revelations about how Kangana Ranaut used to apparently cast black magic on him, among other things . That was then. Today, the actor has left his past behind and moved on in life. However, his past hit back recently when TV actress Kavita Kaushik put out a tweet saying that Kangana Ranaut owes an apology to Adhyayan and his father, Shekhar Suman. Also Read – FIR actress Kavita Kaushik slams Kangana Ranaut; says, ‘A huge apology owed to Hrithik Roshan, Adhyayan Summan’

Her tweet read, “Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking. everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the woman card.”

So, when we recently had an exclusive chat with Adhyayan Summan, we asked the Raaz 2 actor if he believes the same as Kavita.

Check out Bollywoodlife’s exclusive interview with Adhyayan Suman here:

Responding to our question, Adhyayan said, “I actually don’t believe in anything, yaar (buddy). I have left that topic miles…miles behind in my life. I am right now way ahead in my life. And it doesn’t really matter who wants to apologise or not. I wanted to share my side of story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support.”

The actor further stated how nobody wants to support others nowadays because: “They know the kind of backlash they would get.” On a passing note, Adhyayan thanked Kaushik and added, “Kavita put out a tweet, and I am very thankful to her. But the amount of fake trollers who came and trolled her, said some really mean stuff to her, I thought that was such a disgrace. It is so sad.”

