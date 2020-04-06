Adil Hussain on Covid-19 crisis: This virus attack on humanity is an opportunity for us to reflect upon our actions

Actor Adil Hussain believes that in these times of pandemic situation and lockdown, we, as citizens need to focus on ‘frugal’ living. He even posted a video on Instagram talking about the same on social media. We reach out to the 56-year-old to know more.

He starts off by saying, “Humanity is not used to living in confinement for a long time, apart from the prison population. Human beings are social animals. It’s not a lockdown, because we still have internet connectivity, but the fact is you can’t go out of the house. Human contact is limited, we’re not being able to meet our friends. We might feel sad, isolated, these are difficult times, but it’s important to keep your spirits up.”

Focusing more on why we need to be conservative in using up resources like food and water, Hussain adds that the consumption of things has grown to such a point ever since India opened up to the world market.

“We’ve almost devoured the planet with animal and industrial farming of rice, wheat, corn, pesticides. I think this virus attack on humanity is an opportunity for all of us to reflect upon our actions. It’s important to know what we actually need, and how we can find a way to be at peace,” he says, and elaborates, “For example, if we have only dal, rice and potato at home, you might have to live on that, if there’s not a supply of fresh vegetables for a long time. For the sake of your personal peace, it’s better to find a way to lead a frugal life, in terms of everything.”

Since Hussain has been working non-stop from some time, how does each day pan out now? “I wake up, make breakfast, that’s my responsibility, I love it. Then preparing lunch. My son is young, and not happy eating the same lunch every day, so one has to find out what should be next, in the limited resources. I’m also trying to read some pending scripts. Also, a few books which I thought I’d read later, and watching films,” he ends.