Aditya Roy Kapur returns to Instagram with ‘Plan B’ amid lockdown, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor react

Aditya Roy Kapur has shared a new photo on Instagram, a month after his previous post. In the picture, the actor is seen sweeping the dry leaves in his garden. “Plan B,” he wrote in his caption.

The post has garnered nearly two lakh likes in just an hour. “If the plan was to sweep me off my feet, it has worked perfectly,” one fan wrote. “Get yourself a man who can sweep,” another wrote. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor also dropped comments.

“April 18 th bro I hope ul make weight. Your fighting in Russia,” Varun wrote. Fans guessed that he was talking about the highly anticipated mixed martial arts fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson that is scheduled to take place at an undisclosed location on April 18.

“He emerges,” Arjun commented, making a reference to his absence on Instagram all these days.

On the work front, Aditya was last seen on the big screen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang. The film, which also starred Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, went on to become a success at the box office.

Aditya will be seen next in Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan and Pankaj Tripathi. While it is scheduled to release on April 24, it looks like it might be pushed due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Aditya also has two other projects in his kitty – Sadak 2 and Ek Villain 2. Sadak 2, which marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after more than two decades, also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Ek Villain 2, meanwhile, is directed by Mohit Suri and also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

