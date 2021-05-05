Adjustable Portable Laptop Stand,ABS Ergonomic Laptop Holder,Great Ventilation for MacBook,Air,Pro and Book,Light and Sturdy Riser,Eye Level to Alleviate Back and Neck Pain (P1-Pink Laptop Stand ABS)



Price: $8.85

(as of May 05,2021 14:42:27 UTC – Details)





Why Choose our Laptop Stand?

1.Portable and Foldable:

This compact and folding adjustable laptop stand is perfect for.people who travel and business trip.

2. Hollow Heat Dissipation Design:

The simple design provides better airflow for your laptop, helps better accelerate heat dissipation speed, protect the laptop from overheating of hardware and CPU.

3. Full Silicone Pad Protection:

The laptop holder bottom and back are supported by silicone to protect your products in all directions.

4. Multiple Angle Adjustment:

Provides 6-levels adjustable height.These different angles helps correct posture, and also help you relieve pains in shoulder and waist.reduce pressure on eyes and neck, and improve sitting posture.

5. Solid and Sturdy Stand:

Made of thickened ABS, the laptop mount can offer stronger weight bearing capacity up to 60 lbs.

6. Design for All Age:

It is suitable for children, teens and adults. No need to buy many laptop tables again!

Package Include:

1 x Pink laptop stand

1 x Portable storage bag

1. Our this laptop stand with 6 adjustable heights,from 4.7” to 6.7” for a perfect eye level, reduce pressure on eyes and neck, and improve sitting posture. Ergonomic, comfortable for typing and reading.

2.Covered with one-piece soft silicon gel, the stand surface is anti-slip and anti-scratch. laptop stand is made of ABS material with high thermal conductivity. It offers a hollow design to increase airflow going toward your laptops and keep them cooler, prevent from overheating.

3.This laptop holder can be open and close easily. With a special storage sleeve bag, You will find it is very comfortable for working in home, office and outdoor.

4. The computer stand adopts double triangular design, make the structure is more stable. The contact surface between computer stand and computer are all equipped with non-slip mats. 2 protective hooks and bottom pads make sure the laptop in place stably.

5. Our laptop riser suitable for all 6-16 inch laptops





