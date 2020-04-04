Administration Turns to Private Firms to Help Process Small Business Aid

WASHINGTON — The Small Business Administration doled out tens of millions of dollars in contracts in recent days — including $50 million for a contract linked to the firm of a friend and donor to President Trump — to help it deal with the deluge of loan applications from businesses ravaged by the coronavirus-triggered economic collapse.

The flurry of contracts came as the S.B.A. was straining to quickly disseminate hundreds of billions of dollars through banks to millions of small businesses. It is a logistical and technical challenge that people who have worked with the traditionally low-profile agency say is unlike any it has faced previously, and one that the agency acknowledges requires private sector expertise to execute.

The Trump administration is leaning heavily on the private sector to help it carry out elements of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package signed by President Trump last month.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department, which is overseeing $500 billion in assistance, announced that it had tapped a trio of Wall Street firms — PJT Partners, Moelis & Company and Perella Weinberg Partners — to advise the government in its bailout of the airlines, cargo carriers and companies deemed critical to national security.