Admit It! These 20 Favorite Characters of TV Serials Were the Huge Crush of Millions

Small screen industry has been one of the lovable industry as it has given opportunities to many stars to become celebs of silver screen . In the past there were so many stars played the characters which touched the hearts of the audience and they are loved till date .

Today, we are making our readers recall them once again and reminding of those good shows which everyone used to watch with love.

Let’s have a look:

1. Sujal aka Rajeev Khandelwal (Kahin Toh Hoga)

2. Purab aka Sameer Soni (Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi)

3. Gomzy aka Sumeet Sachdev (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi)







4. Jia aka Shruti Seth (Shararat)

5. Mayank aka Arjun Bijlani (Miley Jab Hum Tum)

6. Karan Singh Grover aka Dr. Karan, aka Riddhima (Dil Mil Gaye)

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Dr. Omi aka Saneet Bedi (Sanjeevani)

8. Remix cast

Ashi aka Priya Wal, Yuvi aka Raj Singh Arora, Tia aka Shweta Gulati, Ranveer aka Karan Wahi

9. Left Right Left

Cadet Naina Singh Ahluwalia aka Priyanka Bassi, Capt. Rajveer aka Rjaave Khandelwal, Cadet Aalekh Sharma aka Arjun Bijlani, Cadet Amardeep Huda aka Vikas Manaktala, Cadet Pooja Ghai aka Ghazal Rai, Cadet Yadhuvansh Sahni aka Kunal Karan Kapoor.

10. Pratham aka Hiten Tejwani (Kutumb)

11. Arnav aka Barun Sobti (Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon)

12. Hip Hip Hurray (Left to Right)

Sharokh Bharucha , Zafar Karachiwala, Vishal , Purab Kohli, Nilanjana Sharma , Candida Fernandes , Rushad Rana , Pamela Mukherjee , Kuljeet Randhawa , Mehul Nisar ,Peeya Rai Chowdhary

, Samantha Tremayne

13. Prerna aka Shweta Tiwari, Anurag aka Cezanne Khan (Kasauti Zindagi Ki)

14. Angad aka Iqbal Khan (Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai)

15. Abhay aka Vivian DSena (Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani)

16. Kavya (Kkavyanjali)

17. Prachi aka Panchi Bora, Neev aka Jai Bhanushali (Kayamath)

18. Navya aka Saumya Seth, Anant aka Shaheer Sheikh (Navya)

19. Arjun aka Karan Kundra (Kitni Mohabbat Hai)

20. Ranveer aka Shakti Arora (Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi)

So which one did you relate with ? Drop your comments in the section below.

source