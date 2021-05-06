Amazon Digital Products
Adobe Acrobat Pro 2020 Student and Teacher Edition [PC Online code] [PC Online code]
With Adobe Acrobat Pro 2020, you can create, edit, fill, sign, and prepare your PDFs on Windows and Mac.
Minimum System Requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
- Memory: 2GB
- Storage: 4.5 GB available space
Compare two versions of a document to see what’s changed
Permanently delete sensitive information
Add video, sound and interactive content to transform your PDFs into more engaging documents
Standardize tasks with guided Actions
