Adriana Lima Invites Queen Latifah Out To Dinner After Girl Crush Confession: ‘I Am Thrilled’ 

Adriana Lima found out that she’s Queen Latifah’s girl crush and she can’t believe it! The model admitted in a series of videos that she’s ‘thrilled’ over the news, and now they’ve got dinner plans when the coronavirus pandemic is over!

Adriana Lima caught wind that she made headlines on April 15 after Queen Latifah revealed that she’s got a crush on the Brazilian model. She responded in a series of Instagram videos the following afternoon, April 16, and was admittedly shocked by “Queen’s” confession, but very “thrilled.” Could this be the start of a beautiful, new relationship?

“Apparently this happened early on and I was like, ‘Omg for real? I can’t believe this.’ Just take a look,” Adriana said in the first of a series of videos on her Instagram stories. The next slide featured a screen-grab of a news story detailing Queen Latifah’s confession. “So Queen, thank you so much, I am thrilled” the Victoria’s Secret model continued, before she proposed a post-quarantine date.

“Listen when this situation is finished, we should meet and have dinner or something ok?” Adriana said. “I hope you and your loved ones are well and safe and thank you so much for the love ok, kiss,” she said as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Queen’s crush confession came on Wednesday during an appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series. The episode featured Queen, Jada and their Girls Trip costars, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall, who also revealed their celeb crushes.

“I like the girl. She’s a Brazilian model,” Queen Latifah said, while Jada chimed in, adding, “She’s a cutie. She got some fire, too.”

When a fan asked the group if they’d ever do a Girls Trip 2, Regina said, “I think we’re all down. I think we just want to make sure it’s amazing. We just want to make sure it’s the right thing and a great thing.” Queen confirmed, “Yes.”