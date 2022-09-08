Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE) to Exhibit at The Battery Show

Exhibiting Advanced LFP Technologies and Innovative Cell Formats for the EV Industry

STUART, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a developer and licensor of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, will exhibit at The Battery Show, September 13-15 at the Suburban Selection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, in booth 3328 in the Diamond Ballroom. The Battery Show is the premier event for the battery and electric vehicle (EV) industry, bringing together more than 10,000 professionals from all areas of the sector.

ACE’s Advanced LFP battery chemistry offers significantly higher energy density (205 Wh/kg) than other LFP on the market today, enabling greater EV range while maintaining the highest safety standards. ACE’s 1-meter Very Large Format (VLF) cell-to-pack prismatic cell increases energy density even further while simplifying the battery pack and reducing costs.

According to ACE President Tim Poor, “We’re very enthusiastic about the potential of our technologies and are really looking forward to telling our story to other major industry players at The Battery Show. ACE’s Advanced LFP and the VLF cell are game changers that will help drive adoption of EVs.

About Advanced Cell Engineering:

Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE’s Advanced LFP battery technology will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE’s team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. For more information: www.advancedcellengineering.com.

