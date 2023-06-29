Advanced Magnet Lab Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance for Patent for Novel Method of Manufacturing Permanent Magnets with Powder-in-Tube Process

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (“AML”) a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies, has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has provided a notice of allowance for a pending patent applications covering magnets manufactured by a “powder-in-tube” process.

This breakthrough technology, called PM-Wire™, takes a new approach for the design, manufacture and optimized performance of permanent magnets and their end-use applications.

PM-Wire™ enables for the manufacturing of permanent magnets at high volume, high yield, low cost and with better flexibility in shapes and magnetization direction as compared to conventionally manufactured magnets that require a significant amount of labor and present challenges with scaling commercially in a regulated environment outside of regions such as China.

Furthermore, PM-Wire™ can enable the use of lower cost rare earth and non-rare earth materials, while improving the performance and lowering the cost of the end-use products such as motors.

Mark Senti, CEO of AML commented, “In AML’s process, we fill tubes with magnet alloy powders which are then reduced to the ideal packing density, cross-section and shape in a fully automated process. Magnet sizes can be very long, their shapes can be curved, rings or helical. Additionally, we have propriety tools and methods for magnetization, which provide an ideal magnetic flux distribution, including a continuously changing magnetization. Much like a Halbach array – but better. It is also very low cost to manufacture and super easy to assemble into a motor.”

For AML, three examples standout of how this technology improves the performance and lowers the cost of magnet-based products such as motors.

Example one, a configuration that will replace 2,750 Halbach arranged magnets with eight (8) PM-Wire™ rings for an EV motor. In addition, it eliminates the need to actively cool the motor rotor and it is based on a non-sintered magnet alloy.

Example two, a magnet and motor topology which remove the North-South pole configuration and replaces it with a PM-Wire™ configuration called PM-AXIAL™. Using the same magnet alloy, this solution provides Halbach array performance, increases operational temperature by 20%, eliminates iron in the rotor and reduces the rotor overwrap by 50%.

Example three, using the above, AML’s technology helps to achieve the U.S. Department of Energy’s EV motor power density goals of 50 kW / Liter using non-rare earth materials.

Magnets are at the heart of the products and applications essential to modern society. It is the Magnets which enable electricity, manufacturing, processing of goods, movement of water, tools for construction and transportation. Electrical Machines, motors and generators, are what drive these applications and represent the largest magnet market.

About Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML)

Founded in 1995, AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense.

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made under the Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated. The information contained in this release is as of June 20, 2023. Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Media Contact:

Mark Senti

321-728-7543

361564@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-magnet-lab-inc-receives-notice-of-allowance-for-patent-for-novel-method-of-manufacturing-permanent-magnets-with-powder-in-tube-process-301867154.html

SOURCE Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc

