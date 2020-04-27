Advice for families on term two home learning journey

coronavirus,

School is in, or maybe it’s out, the answer to that baffling question is different for every family in Tasmania. As students return to their learning for term two, the coronavirus pandemic means most of them will be turning to laptops or other devices in their own homes, rather than in the classroom. The situation with COVID-19 changes rapidly, however, the situation for Tasmanian families will remain in place for the entirety of term two, Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff says. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The advice is, if there is a suitable adult able to supervise learning, then children should stay at home. They will be directed to their lessons by their teacher, with staff and all state and private schools working incredibly hard to provide learning packs and resources for each individual. “It will be a combination of online and offline learning, we need to ensure that equity of learning remains during this time,” Mr Rockliff said. “Teachers will lead the learning, they are still the child’s teacher, the principal is still the principal, but parents will be there to guide the lessons. Mr Rockliff said the message he wanted to convey to parents was that if you still had to work, then schools were still open and parents who are “teaching at home” don’t need to be experts. Mr Rockliff, who also holds the ministry of Mental Health, said it was important parents and students looked after themselves during the pandemic conditions. He said the Education Department was also working with school nurses and other support staff to make sure resources were available to for students and their families. “We know that COVID-19 may pose challenges for students and families in ways that were not evident before,” he said. “Schools have a range of measures in place to understand and support the wellbeing and learning needs of their students.” Teachers will be checking in on students regularly through online platforms, emails and phone calls to families. The Education Department is also developing a wellbeing check-in tool that allows the teacher to ask a series of questions to get real-time evidence of how students are faring. “Information will also be provided to principals on the first day of term two outlining the range of student support services available and how it can meet the level of need,” he said. “Some of our students may require specialised, intensive support that will be provided through student support teams, for example school psychologists, social workers, health nurses.” Mr Rockliff said the government was aware of the challenges learning at home posed for families but that it was working hard to ensure no student was losing out on their education due to the virus restrictions. RELATED STORY: ‘Some teachers may access PPE’ Teachers have been in the spotlight during the pandemic as frontline workers critical of the decisions made by the national cabinet regarding keeping schools open. Many teachers have been vocal about their desire to have schools closed, mainly due to the inability of students to appropriately adhere to social distancing measures. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been clear in his desire to see schools reopen and has been adamant the Public Health advice said schools were safe to be open. However, he said it was ultimately up to the states to decide what the state schools did. Mr Rockliff said the Tasmanian Government was keenly aware of the anxieties being felt by many teachers around the state. “The arrangements that are in place, will be in place for the entire term two but we will be monitoring the situation,” he said. “We want to be able to have working schools…if restrictions are eased then we will be able to return to a normal environment but we want to be able to do that safely,” he said. Mr Rockliff said he wanted to alleviate some teachers’ concerns, as attendance levels would decrease with families keeping their kids at home, which would mean some social distancing could be put in place if appropriate. “Schools all have their own practices but some measures that we have been encouraging include using larger areas instead of regular classrooms, utilising outdoor areas and staggering collection times for parents collecting their packs,” he said. Teachers who are in vulnerable risk categories could opt to work from home, he said. The government has also been working closely with the education union to make sure member concerns were met. “We thank and appreciate our teachers, they are front line workers just like our health care professionals,” he said. These measures will be in place for the whole of term two. However term two for North-West schools will begin four days later than the rest of the state due to heightened conditions. 