Adyen appoints Priyanka Gargav as Country Manager, Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announces the appointment of Priyanka Gargav as Country Manager, Singapore. In her new role, Priyanka will oversee Adyen’s operations in Singapore and be responsible for driving the company’s growth locally.

In addition to being the Country Manager for Singapore, Priyanka continues in her current role as Adyen’s Head of Commercial for Southeast Asia & Hong Kong, where she leads the region in bringing strategic payments innovation to help businesses grow.

“Singapore is a key market for Adyen and a major corridor for growth in the region and beyond, making it critical to have strong leadership. Priyanka’s in-market expertise and proven track record in driving commercial growth across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong complements our commitment to growing our unified commerce footprint in Singapore, as well as the region. With Priyanka’s background and experience, I look forward to seeing her lead the Singapore team to build further on the great work,” says Warren Hayashi, President, Asia Pacific at Adyen.

“Consumers in Singapore are becoming more discerning with payments as they seek out fast, seamless, and secure options. We see tremendous opportunity locally, as businesses adjust their operations to match these demands. I’m excited to collaborate with our team to help businesses optimize their potential with our single platform,” says Priyanka Gargav, Country Manager, Singapore, at Adyen.

Priyanka joined Adyen in 2019 as the Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific (APAC). She has since worked directly with partners and customers across the region and has played a pivotal role in enabling them to accept payments, send payouts, block fraud, and open new markets and revenue streams on a global scale. Prior to joining Adyen, Priyanka held several management roles at TripAdvisor including leading the launch and development of the flights vertical and growing their instant booking business in APAC.

