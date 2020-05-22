Aerial Footage Shows Large Fire at Nottinghamshire Airfield

Aerial footage posted on social media showed a large fire at an airfield in Langar, Nottinghamshire, on May 22. Residents reported hearing explosions during the blaze. The local fire brigade said it was called shortly before 2.45 pm on May 21, with crews continuing to fight the fire throughout the night. At the time of writing, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said, “At present the cause is unknown and we are focusing on putting the fire out.” Credit: FoxFly via Storyful

