Aeroseal selects Axia as PR agency to increase awareness about building air leaks

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aeroseal, a climate-tech company that reduces air leaks in buildings, has partnered with Axia Public Relations to handle its national media relations. Axia will help Aeroseal raise awareness through media coverage of its technology and ability to save homeowners thousands of dollars on energy bills.

Aeroseal’s patented technology delivers sticky, non-toxic polymers into air ducts and building envelopes to create seals where manual sealing methods aren’t reliable. Studies show that buildings and their construction account for almost 40% of the world’s carbon emissions — and almost half of the energy used to heat or cool a building gets wasted. Aeroseal’s technology addresses those problems while saving homeowners thousands of dollars on energy bills.

“We are excited to partner with Axia to help elevate the awareness of the air leakage problem in buildings, as well as the solution Aeroseal provides,” said Bethany Sanker, Aeroseal’s vice president of marketing. “Their public relations expertise in the construction and home improvement industries will help us reach consumers and companies like home builders, commercial building owners, energy companies, and specialized HVAC dealers in new ways.”

Forbes Magazine named Axia one of America’s Best PR Agencies , and the World Communications Forum named Axia’s CEO, Jason Mudd, North America’s Best PR Leader . Axia is an award-winning PR agency with a proven track record of helping organizations build strong brands and great reputations. The agency’s helpful PR experts increase awareness, understanding, trust, and consideration through news, social media, and web content strategies, tactics, and measurement programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aeroseal and help them achieve their goals through our strategic public relations programs,” Mudd said. “Aeroseal has the opportunity to create a market where there is none today, and we’re excited to help them tell their story and connect with their audiences in meaningful ways.”

