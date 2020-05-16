AFL, AFL 2020, Brett Ratten, St Kilda, Brett Ratten son, AFL coronavirus, AFL COVID-19

Posted on by

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten has opened up on how he managed to share his feelings and develop as a person following the death of his son Cooper.

Cooper Ratten was 16 when he passed away on his way to hospital after a stolen car, in which he was a back-seat passenger, was destroyed in a horrific accident east of Melbourne in 2015.

Brett Ratten, an assistant coach at Hawthorn at the time, spoke to Tackle Your Feelings about the emotional turmoil he and his family found themselves in, before explaining how he managed to move forward with his life and make a return to football.

Watch Foxtel in an instant. Catch up and settle in with no installation & no lock-in contract. Sign up to all of Foxtel Now with a 10-day free trial. New customers only.

Source link