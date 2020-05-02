AFL chief Gillon McLachlan targets October grand final

Gillon McLachlan has set a target of October 31 to complete the 2020 premiership season and the AFL chief is increasingly confident long-term hubs won’t be required to achieve that goal.

All contracts finish at the end of October with grounds available until midway through October.

Some players have baulked at the prospect of going into an isolation hub for up to 20 weeks, but McLachlan moved to allay fears that would be required in a teleconference with the 18 club captains on Friday.

The meeting was convened after national cabinet approved a set of guidelines for community and professional sport that envisages a three-stage approach to return to competition.

However, shorter-term hubs are still in play to get the season restarted, with McLachlan confirming Queensland has given the AFL permission to fly teams in and out of the state without going into quarantine.

The decision is consistent with the permission granted to the NRL.

-with AAP