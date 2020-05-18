AFL star Adam Goodes and his wife Natalie Croker enjoy a morning stroll in Bondi with their daughter

AFL legend Adam Goodes and his wife, Natalie Croker, welcomed their first child together in June last year.

And the loved-up couple have certainly embraced their new roles as parents to their adorable daughter, Adelaide.

Last week, the couple were spotted taking their little girl for a stroll around Bondi Beach in a pram.

The retired Sydney Swans legend, 40, looked every inch the doting father as he pushed along the stroller.

The couple were wearing comfortable sneakers and outfits.

Natalie looked casual chic in a white T-shirt and black denim overalls, while her husband wore a black T-shirt and beige shorts.

Shortly before the birth of his daughter last year, Adam said he was ‘very excited’ to be starting a family.

‘The most exciting thing for me is from day one this baby is going to know it’s an Aboriginal person and is connected to the longest living culture in the world, which is something I didn’t have when I was growing up,’ he told GQ magazine.

‘Every opportunity we can we’ll be giving an Indigenous experience, teaching [her] about what it means to be Aboriginal.

‘For me as a father, I feel I have a role to play to instill that culture, as well as discipline and having fun.’

Adam retired from the AFL in 2015 after playing 372 games, the most ever by an Indigenous player.

He began dating Natalie during his last years in the league, and he proposed in 2016.

They married in September that year in a low-key ceremony, inviting only 20 guests.