AFL star is charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a drunken car crash

AFL star Lachie Hunter allegedly smashed his car into four other vehicles while driving drunk before fleeing the scene.

The Western Bulldogs vice-captain had his licence suspended for 12 months and was slapped with a $1,652 fine for flouting Victoria’s coronavirus social distancing rules.

Police were called to Middle Park, in Melbourne, at about 8.45pm on Thursday following reports Hunter’s SUV had crashed into several parked cars.

The 25-year-old was not at the scene when police arrived but was later found at a home in South Yarra, where he was given a preliminary breath test.

More to come