AFL star Lachie Hunter gets coronavirus fine after allegedly crashing car drunk driving in Melbourne

AFL star Lachie Hunter smashed into four parked cars while allegedly driving drunk after a fight with his fiance in self-isolation.

The Western Bulldogs vice-captain is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic matters over the crash in Melbourne on Thursday night.

Hunter’s licence has been suspended for 12 months and he was also hit with a $1,652 fine for flouting Victoria’s coronavirus social distancing rules.

The 25-year-old reportedly argued with his childhood sweetheart Maddie Sullivan-Thorpe hours before the accident.

Hunter was in a ‘questionable headspace’ after the row and needed to escape his COVID-19 isolation, friends told The Herald Sun.

AFL star Lachie Hunter (left) is pictured with fiance Maddison Sullivan-Thorpe (right)

Pictured: An abandoned SUV at the scene of the accident in Middle Park on Friday

The Western Bulldogs vice-captain (left with his fiance) had his licence suspended for 12 months and was slapped with a $1,652 fine for flouting Victoria’s coronavirus social distancing rules

He didn’t get very far from his home when he crashed his SUV into several parked cars on Wright Street, in Middle Park, at about 8.45pm on Thursday.

Hunter was not at the scene when police arrived but was later found at teammate Billy Gowers’ home in South Yarra, where he was given a preliminary breath test.

A subsequent breath test found Hunter was allegedly more than two times the legal limit, with a reading of 0.123.

At about 7pm on Thursday, Hunter posted an Instagram story of a Zoom video conference call with friends.

Hunter then allegedly broke Victoria’s social distancing rules imposed to control the COVID-19 outbreak by driving to Gowers’ house. It was then he crashed into the four parked vehicles.

His SUV – which had official club gear and alcohol visible inside – was abandoned at the scene of the accident.

According to friends, Hunter was considering defending himself over the drink-driving accusations as there was no evidence to show he was drinking before the crash.

They told The Herald Sun the 25-year-old ‘calmly’ approached the residents of the damaged vehicles to exchange phone numbers and offer his licence details.

The 25-year-old reportedly argued with his childhood sweetheart Maddie Sullivan-Thorpe hours before the accident

The Western Bulldogs vice-captain is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic matters over the crash in Melbourne on Thursday night

Hunter then reportedly bumped into teammate Bailey Smith. Friends said Smith had been visiting his girlfriend in the same street.

One of the damaged cars belonged to Smith’s girlfriend’s parents.

It was then Hunter – who believed the situation was taken care of according to friends – asked Smith to drive him to Gowers house.

Hunter then reportedly drank alcohol with Gowers.

But there are differing reports from witnesses at the scene who said ‘shocked’ Hunter only stayed on the street for about five minutes.

‘He was clearly in shock. He knew police were on the way,’ a neighbour said.

‘He was very pale. He must have panicked and then left.’

Hunter’s sister Lauren said she had nothing to say about the alleged accident, when visiting his house at about 10.30am on Saturday.

‘I don’t have anything to say. Lachie, he’ll be all right,’ Ms Hunter said.

Ms Hunter said her brother would make a statement when he was ready.

Hunter was in a ‘questionable headspace’ after the row with his partner and needed to escape his COVID-19 isolation, friends told The Herald Sun

Hunter crashed his SUV into several parked cars on Wright Street, in Middle Park, at about 8.45pm on Thursday

Western Bulldogs President Peter Gordon seemingly referred to the pressures of the coronavirus crisis when commenting on Thursday’s alleged crash.

‘Football is pretty prominent in people’s lives and this is not the message that we want sent out there,’ Gordon said on SEN Breakfast on Friday.

‘We will investigate the circumstances. When we know more, we will more to say about it.

‘Lachie is a good young man and sadly it’s a reflection of not dealing with the pressure of what a whole lot of us are under at the moment but you can’t see that as an excuse. This is behaviour we don’t want to see.’

In a statement on Friday Western Bulldogs said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

‘The Western Bulldogs Football Club is continuing to investigate the incident concerning Lachie Hunter on Thursday night, and the involvement of two of its other players, Bailey Smith and Billy Gowers,’ the statement said.

Pictured: Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter and his fiance Maddie Sullivan-Thorpe

Friends told The Herald Sun the 25-year-old ‘calmly’ approached the residents of the damaged vehicles to exchange phone numbers and offer his licence details

‘The incident was discussed at the Bulldogs’ scheduled Board meeting today, and the Club is taking the matter very seriously.

‘The Club will provide a statement once that investigation is complete and an appropriate response is determined.’

A Victoria Police statement said the 25-year-old is expected to be charged.

‘The man’s licence was immediately suspended for 12 months and it is expected will be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic matters,’ police said.

‘Whilst committing the offences the man was found to be in breach of the directions issued by the Chief Health Officer, and he was issued a $1652 penalty notice.

‘The directions by the Chief Health Officer, under the State of Emergency declared in Victoria, have been enacted to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.’

Hunter, who became vice-captain in December, signed a long-term deal with Western Bulldogs in March last year.