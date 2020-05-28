AFL star reveals ‘disgusting’ mental health sledge that made him consider quitting the game

Travis Cloke has opened up on a horrific sledge he copped from a rival player that made him consider quitting football.

The former Collingwood and Western Bulldogs centre half-forward retired in 2017 after suffering from severe anxiety and mental health issues.

The 33-year-old has revealed he nearly walked away from the game midway through his final season after being insulted on the field while playing in the VFL.

Cloke told the Herald Sun’s Sacked podcast he considered leaving the ground when a St Kilda-listed player from Sandringham repeatedly sledged him about his mental health.

‘He was a young player and I didn’t want him to be tarred by this reputation and sledge for the rest of his career,’ Cloke said.

Travis Cloke (pictured with wife Rebeccah) said he nearly quit football after copping a brutal sledge in the VFL in 2017

The 256-game veteran did not name the player or repeat what he said, but believes the player and club did not do enough to say sorry for the sledge.

‘I am still waiting for a call to apologise, that’s how disgusting it was,’ Cloke said.

Cloke said he spoke with the umpires and the coaches about the player and considered taking matters into his own hands before the half-time siren separated the pair.

The Collingwood premiership player said he was not afraid to break the rules if it meant standing up and fighting for himself.

Cloke (pictured with wife Rebeccah and baby Scarlett) said he is still waiting for an apology from the sledging player

‘I wasn’t afraid to get suspended at the back end of my career, a weekend off is not a bad thing. It definitely crossed my mind after that game. Do I even want to play again?’ he said.

After announcing his retirement later that season, Cloke said he was grateful for his 13-year career, but not everyone is lucky enough to have a ‘fairytale’ ending.

‘Mixed feelings as this huge chapter of my life closes,’ he said.

‘Recent things haven’t gone as I planned but that’s life and I am grateful for the experiences I’ve had on the roller coaster that is AFL.’