Jimmys Post

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

Footy WAG Rebecca Judd debuts a surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

By Candice Jackson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Rebecca Judd has debuted a brand-new look.

The AFL WAG made a surprising change to her face on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram from within her $7.3million Melbourne home, the 37-year-old’s eyes looked noticeable different.

Scroll down for video 

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

Wearing her signature Jaggad activewear, Rebecca posed for a selfie with what appeared to be blue contact lenses.

However, the star revealed it was just temporary by writing: ‘filter love.’

Bec was using Instagram’s ‘coloured eyes by Sophie’ filter, which allows users to alter the colour of their eyes to five different hues.  

'Filter love': Bec was using Instagram's 'coloured eyes by Sophie' filter, which allows users to alter the colour of their eyes to five different hues

REAL look: Bec has brown eyes without filters

That’s different! Wearing her signature Jaggad activewear, Rebecca posed for a selfie with what appeared to be blue contact lenses – but it was a filter (left). Pictured: right, natural

The mother-of-four has publicly shared her love for filters in the past.

On her KIIS FM 3PM Pick-Up in July 2019, Bec revealed why she favoured the ‘dog’ face filter on Snapchat and Instagram.

She admitted she used the ‘dog’ face, because it enhanced her appearance even when she wasn’t wearing any makeup.

''The dog Snapchat filter is the hottest I have ever looked': Bec previously expressed her love of filters for giving her a 'flawless' and 'contoured' look

”The dog Snapchat filter is the hottest I have ever looked’: Bec previously expressed her love of filters for giving her a ‘flawless’ and ‘contoured’ look

‘The dog Snapchat filter is the hottest I have ever looked,’ Bec joked at the time.

‘I look contoured, it’s heaven!,’ she said at the time, adding it made her appearance look flawless. 

Bec is married to AFL star Chris Judd, and the pair shared four children: daughter Billie, six, son Oscar, eight, and three-year-old twin sons Tom and Darcy.

Family life: Bec is married to AFL star Chris Judd, and the pair shared four children: daughter Billie, six, son Oscar, eight, and three-year-old twin sons Tom and Darcy

Family life: Bec is married to AFL star Chris Judd, and the pair shared four children: daughter Billie, six, son Oscar, eight, and three-year-old twin sons Tom and Darcy

Source link

admin

Related News

Ulrika Jonsson reveals she gave her a book about ‘female sexual fantasies’ for 16th birthday

Ulrika Jonsson reveals she gave her a book about ‘female sexual fantasies’ for 16th birthday

Ulrika Jonsson has penned a tribute to her daughter Martha for her 16th birthday and revealed among the gifts she gave her was a book

Josh ‘JP’ Patterson running for 24 straight hours around his 14ft London patio with NO break

Josh ‘JP’ Patterson running for 24 straight hours around his 14ft London patio with NO break

Josh ‘JP’ Patterson has embarked on a 24-hour challenge to run continuously around the 14ft patio at his London home to raise funds for charity.

John David Washington says dad Denzel had no idea he was pursuing acting until after he was cast in ‘Ballers’: ‘There was disbelief’

John David Washington says dad Denzel had no idea he was pursuing acting until after he was cast in ‘Ballers’: ‘There was disbelief’

John David Washington didn’t ask his superstar dad, Denzel Washington, for help breaking into the biz. In fact, he kept his acting aspirations a secret

TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou surprises boyfriend Tommy Mallet as they celebrate his birthday

TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou surprises boyfriend Tommy Mallet as they celebrate his birthday

TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou surprises boyfriend Tommy Mallet with a lavish gift and balloon display as the couple celebrate his birthday in lockdown By Charlotte Dean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *