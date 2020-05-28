Rebecca Judd has debuted a brand-new look.

The AFL WAG made a surprising change to her face on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram from within her $7.3million Melbourne home, the 37-year-old’s eyes looked noticeable different.

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

Wearing her signature Jaggad activewear, Rebecca posed for a selfie with what appeared to be blue contact lenses.

However, the star revealed it was just temporary by writing: ‘filter love.’

Bec was using Instagram’s ‘coloured eyes by Sophie’ filter, which allows users to alter the colour of their eyes to five different hues.

That’s different! Wearing her signature Jaggad activewear, Rebecca posed for a selfie with what appeared to be blue contact lenses – but it was a filter (left). Pictured: right, natural

The mother-of-four has publicly shared her love for filters in the past.

On her KIIS FM 3PM Pick-Up in July 2019, Bec revealed why she favoured the ‘dog’ face filter on Snapchat and Instagram.

She admitted she used the ‘dog’ face, because it enhanced her appearance even when she wasn’t wearing any makeup.

”The dog Snapchat filter is the hottest I have ever looked’: Bec previously expressed her love of filters for giving her a ‘flawless’ and ‘contoured’ look

‘The dog Snapchat filter is the hottest I have ever looked,’ Bec joked at the time.

‘I look contoured, it’s heaven!,’ she said at the time, adding it made her appearance look flawless.

Bec is married to AFL star Chris Judd, and the pair shared four children: daughter Billie, six, son Oscar, eight, and three-year-old twin sons Tom and Darcy.