Africa Agility Foundation Recognizes SAHCO for Support to Girl-In-Tech Programme

As a way of supporting gender equity and empowerment of women, Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) has yet again proven its unwavering support for the Education and Support of Girl’s Child by partnering with the Africa Agility Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating, training and mentoring young Girls in Information Technology (IT).

SAHCO made available its World class Ultra-Modern Training facility located in Lagos to training and mentoring of the girls in Information Technology for three weeks at zero cost to the foundation.

The three weeks training bootcamp program, which was tagged “GIRLS in TECH” is aimed at empowering the talent economy of Africa, reducing poverty rate and promoting gender equality by proffering digital solutions to certain problems in Africa clime.

Speaking during the Grand Finale of the programme, Founder/CEO of Africa Agility Foundation, Aanu Gopald said “Our mission is to transform lives, one girl at a time through tech education” The foundation is dedicated to empowering 500,000 girls by the year 2030.

As a way of appreciating the unwavering support of Girls child in Nigeria, African Agility Foundation has honoured SAHCO PLC.

According to the founder/CEO Africa Agility Foundation, Aanu Gopald, the award is in recognition of SAHCO unwavering support and partnership for Girls in I.T program, “There is no better organisation that deserves the award than SAHCO because of its steady support for Girl’s Child Education in Nigeria”

While responding to the award, the Managing Director/CEO, Basil Agboarumi said he is elated and thanked the organizer for finding SAHCO worthy of the award, stating that he will continue to do his best to support Girl’s child education. He stressed that promoting girls’ education and rights through advocacy, capacity building and awareness creation is a beautiful way to empower women in Nigeria and all over the world. According to him “As a company, we will continue to do our best to support Girls/women education” he said apart from making the SAHCO’s Training facility available to the foundation for 3 weeks as a contribution, SAHCO has also had to integrate some of the former graduands of Agility foundation into SAHCO yearly.

Basil went further to say that the girls attached to SAHCO has helped to develop Software Applications which have been of tremendous help to the company at large. He emphasized that the world has moved and we need to move to solving problems with technology instead of complaining.

He promised the foundation that SAHCO would continue to support Africa Agility to enable all girls in Nigeria to be technically enabled to impact positivity on the economy of Nigeria at large.

