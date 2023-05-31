Africa Data Center Construction Market 2023 – 2028: Rise in 5G Network Connectivity and Edge Data Center Deployments Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Africa Data Center Construction Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Africa data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% to reach $1,405.5 million by 2028 from $763.7 million in 2022.



Key Highlights

In the African data center construction market, South Africa is the major contributor to the capacity in the region, with more than 50%, followed by Nigeria , Kenya , and other African countries. Cloud-based services, smart city developments, and fiber connectivity drive continuous regional data center investments.

is the major contributor to the capacity in the region, with more than 50%, followed by , , and other African countries. Cloud-based services, smart city developments, and fiber connectivity drive continuous regional data center investments. The region’s major global cloud service providers include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Oracle, and Huawei Technologies. For instance, in September 2022 , Google Cloud announced its plan to open a new cloud region in Cape Town, South Africa . The cloud region is expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.

, Google Cloud announced its plan to open a new cloud region in . The cloud region is expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years. The Africa data center construction market grows continuously in terms of connectivity by deploying new submarine cables such as Africa -1, 2Africa, India Europe Xpress (IEX), Equiano, and Medusa Submarine Cable System SeaMeWe – 6, which are expected to be ready for services during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Deployment of 5G Technologies

The introduction of the 5G network in Africa is likely to generate a substantial amount of data, which will further lead to increasing investments in the African data center construction market. High internet connectivity, bandwidth, and less processing time is the feature of 5G technology. The countries like South Africa , Nigeria , Kenya , Egypt , and Ethiopia , have witnessed the commercial launch of the 5G network in the region, while the countries like Ghana , Algeria , Tanzania , and Congo were in the initial stages of their development.

is likely to generate a substantial amount of data, which will further lead to increasing investments in the African data center construction market. High internet connectivity, bandwidth, and less processing time is the feature of 5G technology. The countries like , , , , and , have witnessed the commercial launch of the 5G network in the region, while the countries like , , , and were in the initial stages of their development. Vodacom, MTN, Ericsson, Orange, Ethio Telecom, and Rain are the main telecom operators in Africa involved in the commercial deployment of 5G services that partially or entirely cover 5G services in the country. Several pilot 5G projects are underway and expected to be deployed in the forecasted period.

Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources

Due to the unavailability of proper power infrastructure in the African region, the facilities were forced to develop their renewable energy infrastructure for power generation.

I. MTN, a South Africa-based telecom company, operates four data centers in Kenya and other African countries, uses renewable energy to power its facilities, and targets carbon neutrality by 2040. It has introduced the “Project Zero” program.

II. In June 2022, Vantage Data Centers signed 20 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SolarAfrica in which the company will procure 87 MWp of solar energy that will be used to power its new facility.

The African region also has abundant availability of solar energy, like the Middle Eastern region. In contrast, most African countries are undertaking renewable energy strategies & visions to develop renewable energy projects and meet the carbon-neutral goals set by respective governments in the region.

I. In July 2022, the Nigerian government made a statement regarding its commitment to the sustainability goal for 2030. The government is planning to generate 30 GW of electricity from renewable sources by generating renewable energy as 30% of its total production.

II. Egypt expects to increase the share of electricity produced from renewable sources to 42% by 2035.



Market Segmentation

Data centers are investing in power infrastructure with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. In 2022, UPS systems accounted for a market share of more than 30% of the total electrical infrastructure in data centers.

The Africa data center construction market is investing in cooling infrastructure due to the high-temperature climate in some African countries. In 2022, cooling systems service providers invested a share of more than 65% of the total mechanical infrastructure.

data center construction market is investing in cooling infrastructure due to the high-temperature climate in some African countries. In 2022, cooling systems service providers invested a share of more than 65% of the total mechanical infrastructure. The region witnessed growth in the deployment of data centers in Tier III and Tier IV certification in the design phase/construction phase of the region. At the same time, most private and public entities (BFSI, education, government) have received Uptime Institute’s Tier III/IV certification, either during the design phase or for the constructed facility.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geographical Analysis

In the Africa data center construction market, countries like South Africa , Kenya , and Nigeria are the developed data center markets in the region. Facilities in the region are developed with government support, which includes incentives for the operation of the data centers.

data center construction market, countries like , , and are the developed data center markets in the region. Facilities in the region are developed with government support, which includes incentives for the operation of the data centers. Smart Cities, Special Economic Zones, Free Trade Zones, and governmental incentives and exemptions drive Africa data center construction market growth. South Africa , Kenya , Morocco , Nigeria , Egypt , Ethiopia , and Ghana are some of the major countries in the region which triggered the smart city investments. For instance, the Lanseria Smart City project, and Nkuna City project in South Africa , and the Eko Atlantic City in Nigeria .

Geography

Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Egypt

Ethiopia

Other African Countries

Major Vendors

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EATON

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

Abbeydale

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

Atkins

b2 Architects

CAP DC

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

Egypro

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium

Interkel

JLB Architects

MWK Engineering

Orascom Construction

Royal HaskoningDHV

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tri-Star Construction

United Egypt

Westwood Management

Data Center Investors

st Century Technology

Africa Data Centres

Digital Parks Africa

Galaxy Backbone

icolo.io (Digital Realty)

IXAfrica

MainOne

Medallion Communications

NTT Global Data Centers

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Telecom Egypt

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Wingu

New Entrants

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Nxtra by Airtel

Cloudoon

Kasi Cloud

Google

Vantage Data Center

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the African data center construction market?

What is the growth rate of the African data center construction market?

What are the significant trends in the African data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the African data center construction market by 2028?

Who are the new entrants in the African data center construction market?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the African data center construction market by 2028?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Increase in Smart City Initiatives

Government Support for Data Center Development

Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Migration from On-Premises to Colocation & Managed Services

Rise in 5G Network Connectivity and Edge Data Center Deployments

Growth Enablers

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services

Growth in Penetration of Big Data & Iot

Rise in Renewable Energy Adoption

Increase in Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity

Restraints

Low Budgets & Investment Constraints in Data Center Development

Location Constraints on Data Centers

Dearth of Skilled Workforce

Security Threats in Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erqbau

