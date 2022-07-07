Africa Data Hub Selects 8 Journalists for First Cohort of its Community Journalism Fellowship

Africa Data Hub has announced recipients of the first cohort of the ADH Community Journalism Fellowship.

The Africa Data Hub is a reputable and up-to-date source for COVID-19 related data on the African continent.

It supports and promotes quality access to information, data-driven journalism to facilitate evidence-based decision-making across the continent.

The ADH Community Journalism Fellowship (ACJF) is an initiative of Orodata Science whose mission is to continue to enable equitable access to information and knowledge towards solutions that impact the lives of millions.

The recipients were selected from over 100 journalists who applied for the fellowship program.

The objective of the fellowship is to improve the coverage of under-reported issues in local communities across Nigeria, focusing on potential solutions with lasting impact on effective public service delivery, grassroot development and improving the quality of life.

The fellowship program will support community journalists with grants, capacity development and tools to produce in-depth data-driven stories on issues affecting communities in different parts of the country. It will prioritize stories deep-diving into community health challenges, causes of hunger and extreme poverty, and more importantly stories showing structural barriers women and girls face.

Meet the ADH Community Journalism Fellows:

1. Adesola Ikulaloju

Adesola Ikulaloju is a multimedia investigative journalist. He is a trainee of the Africa Check and US Consulate on combating Misinformation.

His works have appeared in The Nation Newspaper, Nigerian Tribune, Guardian Newspaper, and digital news outlets including Premium Times, BBC (Yoruba and Pidgin), Edutorial. He is currently a multimedia journalist in Nigeria.

2. Ngozi Egenuka

Ngozi Egenuka is a Freelance Reporter with The Guardian Newspaper. She has over four years experience in journalism. Ngozi is a graduate of Mass Communications from Imo State University.

She has also participated in professional trainings such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) training by the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) and Media Awareness and Information For All Network (MAIN); Training on Anti-torture act by Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF); trainings on reporting issues of disability organised by Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) and many others.

3. Sodiq Ojuroungbe

Sodiq Ojuroungbe is a journalist with over six years’ experience. He had deep knowledge in data journalism, feature writing, investigating reporting, fact-checking and general reporting. He is the News Editor of the Platform Times, the leading online news platform in Ogun State. Sodiq is a finalist of many international awards and has won best investigative journalist in Ogun state in 2020 and 2021.

4. Tunde Omolehin

Tunde Omolehin is an investigative Journalist covering the northwest states of Nigeria. His works focus on conflicts and humanitarian, digital rights, social inclusion, open contract and environmental crime reporting. He was a fellow of 2012 Africa-China Reporting Project at Wits University, South Africa, and is currently a fellow of the Africa Academy for Open Source Investigation (AAOSI).

5. Bukola Afeni

Bukola Afeni is an award-winning freelance journalist based in Nigeria. She holds a Master of Arts in Development Communications from Nasarawa State University Keffi, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism Abuja. She is a Development Journalist with vast experience in print, online and broadcast Journalism.

6. Ann Godwin

Ann Godwin is a journalist with The Guardian Newspaper in Rivers State, she covers environment, trafficking, politics and general beats. She is a media trainer, mentoring young media professionals on Journalism practice. She is currently a Masters Degree Student at Rivers State University. She is an alumnus of the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Ann loves teaching, learning new things, listening to people and solving problems.

7. Israel Olatunji

Israel Olatunji Tijani is a multimedia journalist and data analyst with 5 years of experience across mainstream print, radio, and digital outlets in Nigeria. His journalism career spans social, gender equality, health, tech, and environmental issues, focusing on Nigeria’s marginalized communities. His work has been published by major Nigerian newspapers including The Nation and Sahara Reporters. He is a 2022 fellow of the Nigeria Health Watch Solutions Journalism Africa Fellowship.

8. Victoria Effiong

Victoria Effiong is a dynamic and proactive communication professional, creative thinker, Radio personality and budding investigative journalist with over five years’ experience working in a fast-paced broadcast industry. Victoria holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication from Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH). She is also an SDG 4, 5 and 6 champion and enjoys volunteering in those areas.

