Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Technology

Africa Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis Report 2023: Post-and Prepaid Smartphone Offers Including Rental and Usage Charges

ByJimmys Post

Feb 8, 2023
Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Africa Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker covers mobile pricing in 37 African countries. It surveys pricing from a total of 74 MNOs in 37 countries across Africa and includes 600+ price plans in total – comprising of post and prepaid plans.

This service provides a more detailed in-depth survey of the African mobile market and tracks in detail voice and data mobile services

The African Smartphone Tariff Tracker offers a unique insight into the pricing strategies of more than 74 MNOs in one of the most dynamic markets in the world based on rigorous analysis from the analysts. The key benefits are that you have easy access to a wealth of information in one source and allow you to extract as you like and produce your own tables and charts.

Geographical Coverage – MNOs end of December 2022

  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Benin
  • Botswana
  • Burkino Faso
  • Burundi
  • Cameroon
  • Cape Verde
  • Central African Republic
  • Chad
  • Congo
  • Cote d’Ivoire
  • Egypt
  • Ethiopia
  • Gabon
  • Gambia
  • Ghana
  • Guinea Bissau
  • Kenya
  • Lesotho
  • Liberia
  • Libya
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi
  • Mali
  • Mauritania
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nigeria
  • Rwanda
  • South Africa
  • Sudan
  • Tanzania
  • Togo
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda
  • Zimbabwe

Service Coverage

Post-and prepaid smartphone offers including rental and usage charges.

Deliverables

  • A Database (pricing is shown in local currency, Euro and USD ($) allowing for easy like-for-like comparisons)
  • 4 issues
  • Customer Support

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afbb5b-smartphone?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg




Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa-smartphone-tariff-tracker-and-analysis-report-2023-post-and-prepaid-smartphone-offers-including-rental-and-usage-charges-301742134.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Post

Technology

S&P Global and AWS to Pioneer Next Generation Technology for Global Markets

Feb 8, 2023
Technology

Calloquy CEO David Carter Named Finalist for Legalweek's 2023 Innovator of the Year

Feb 8, 2023
Technology

NerdsToGo® Recognizes Achievements and Honors Franchisees at 2023 Convention in Las Vegas, NV

Feb 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Technology

Africa Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis Report 2023: Post-and Prepaid Smartphone Offers Including Rental and Usage Charges

Feb 8, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

Media Advisory – MP Blois to Make Announcement About Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Grant

Feb 8, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

S&P Global and AWS to Pioneer Next Generation Technology for Global Markets

Feb 8, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Julie Dabrusin to Make a Green Buildings Retrofit Program Announcement

Feb 8, 2023 Jimmys Post