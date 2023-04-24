Afrihealth Debuts Rigour+, Africa’s Groundbreaking 4-in-1 Healthcare Super App – TechEconomy

Appoints visionary Linda Obi as CEO

Afrihealth, a premier technology solutions provider in Nigeria, has launched Rigour+, a groundbreaking medical super app set to transform the African healthcare landscape by addressing critical challenges and providing convenience and quality healthcare services at users’ fingertips.

Rigour+ is poised to revolutionize healthcare access for millions of Africans, starting with Nigeria. It tackles major issues such as limited access to quality healthcare, rampant counterfeit drugs, and difficulty in obtaining medical services.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), counterfeit drugs are responsible for approximately 500,000 deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa annually.

In Nigeria alone, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) estimates that 10-15% of drugs in circulation are fake or substandard, leading to thousands of preventable fatalities.

Inadequate ambulance services contribute to the unnecessary loss of lives during medical emergencies.

Demo session

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, asserts that an efficient emergency medical treatment service could reduce mortality rates by nearly 50%, especially at night.

Afrihealth’s Rigour+ medical super app is designed to combat these challenges, improving access to quality healthcare services for Nigerians and eventually the entire African continent.

Key features of the Rigour+ app include:

● Telemedicine: Securely book video consultations with doctors, control video settings during calls, and consent to video recording when necessary.

● Medicine prescription: Obtain prescriptions based on doctor consultations and store medical records electronically for easy access.

● Medication purchase and authentication: Order medications directly through the app, complete payments securely, and receive deliveries at your preferred address. Use the app’s cutting-edge scanning feature to verify product integrity, detect counterfeit drugs, and ensure the wholesomeness of the products for consumption. Returns and refunds are available when necessary.

● Ambulance services: Request an ambulance during emergencies with just a few taps.

These features are accessible through a user-friendly interface prioritizing convenience and accessibility.

Linda Obi, Chief Executive Officer, Afrihealth

Afrihealth’s dedication to patient safety is showcased through Rigour+’s emphasis on combating counterfeit drugs. The app’s innovative scanning technology empowers users to make informed choices, ensuring they purchase only genuine products.

This feature can significantly reduce the risk of adverse health effects and save lives by detecting fake or substandard medications.

Afrihealth CEO explaining to a guest how Rigour+ functions

Linda Obi, Afrihealth’s CEO, states, “We’re thrilled to launch Rigour+ after countless hours of development and refinement. We believe this app has the potential to radically transform healthcare access for Nigerians, making it more accessible, convenient, and reliable than ever before.”

Professor Simon Emeje (left), Executive Chairman, Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), making a remark during the panel session

Rigour+ is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Afrihealth envisions Rigour+ as the catalyst for transforming healthcare access across Nigeria and the broader African continent.







