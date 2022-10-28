AfriTECH 2.0: Outstanding Individuals, Organisations to be Honoured

Outstanding individuals and organisations in Africa shall be honoured as part of the activities lined up for this year’s Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 2.0) in Lagos, Nigeria.
AfriTECH 2.0 is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 09, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria; starting 9:00am under the theme: ‘Sustainability and The Company of the Future’.
The panel discussions will focus on ‘Harnessing Digital Identity for Digital Economy Agenda’; ‘Creating Sustainable Future through Connectivity’; ‘Blockchain & Cryptocurrency – The Future of Money’; and ‘Cloud Computing in 5G Era – Everything-As-A-Service’.
Already confirmed speakers for AfriTECH 2.0 include Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Galaxy Backbone Limited; Mr. James Agada, former CEO of CWG PLC (chairman of AfriTECH 2.0); Dr Wale Peter Obadare and Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, Co-Founders of Digital Encode Limited; Kehinde Ogundare, Country Manager for Zoho Corporation (Nigeria); Mr. Olufemi Ake, MD, ESET West Africa; Emmanuel Amos, President, InnovationBed Africa; Jude Ozinegbe, Convener of Cyberchain Conference & Exhibition; Engineer Ikechukwu Nnamani, President, Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), among others.
Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 2.0) Awards are geared towards celebrating and rewarding companies on the African continent that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of innovative product/service development.
The categories include:
- Digital Economy Hero of the Year
- 5G CORE LEADERSHIP Award
- Digital Economy Ambassador of the Year
- Best Public Sector Digital Project of the Year
- Digital Identity Excellence Award
- Digital Advocate of the Year
- CyberSecurity Company of the Year
- CyberSecurity Product of the Year
- CyberSecurity Woman of the Year
- PAN-Africa CyberSecurity Excellence Award
- Digital Identity CEO of the year
- Digital Identity Company of the Year
- Best Customer Identity and Access Management Award
- Data Hosting Company of the Year
- Carrier Neutral Data Centre of the Year
- Data Centre Company of the Year
- Excellence Award in Data Centre Operations
- Excellence Award in Cloud Computing Innovation
- Data Centre CTO of the Year
- Africa Digital Enabler Award
- AfriTECH Best CPaaS Provider of the Year
- Best Rich Media Experience Provider of the Year
- Technology Company of the Year
- Telecoms Company of the Year
- Telecoms Woman of the Year
- Best Technology Startup of the Year
- Best Fintech Startup of the Year
- Blockchain Technology Advocate of the Year (Group)
- Blockchain Technology Mastery Personality of the Year
- Innovation Hub of the Year
- EduTech Startup of the Year
- Best Cryptocurrency Market Exchange
- Best Crypto Trading Platform of the Year
- Best Crypto Exchange Platform of the Year
- Best B2B eCommerce Startup of the Year
- Most Promising Cloud Computing Company of the Year
- Software Company of the Year
- Mobile Phone Brand of the Year
- ERP Tech Innovation Award
Commenting on the significance of the year’s AfriTECH Awards, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, the Co-Founder of TechCastle Foundation, says: “The main reason to organise this award as part of activities for AfriTECH 2.0 is to show appreciation for the achievement of specific individuals and organisations whose consistencies and resilience have led to unprecedented digital transformation in Africa.
For their efforts and grit – whether in government or private practice, they have represented the Continent well and AfriTECH 2.0 AWARDS ceremony provides a unique opportunity to appreciate their efforts.
Registration to be part of AfriTECH 2.0 is still ongoing.
Visit the link here or click: https://africatechallianceforum.africa/index.html.