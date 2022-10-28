AfriTECH 2.0: Outstanding Individuals, Organisations to be Honoured

Outstanding individuals and organisations in Africa shall be honoured as part of the activities lined up for this year’s Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 2.0) in Lagos, Nigeria.

AfriTECH 2.0 is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 09, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria; starting 9:00am under the theme: ‘Sustainability and The Company of the Future’.

The panel discussions will focus on ‘Harnessing Digital Identity for Digital Economy Agenda’; ‘Creating Sustainable Future through Connectivity’; ‘Blockchain & Cryptocurrency – The Future of Money’; and ‘Cloud Computing in 5G Era – Everything-As-A-Service’.

Already confirmed speakers for AfriTECH 2.0 include Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Galaxy Backbone Limited; Mr. James Agada, former CEO of CWG PLC (chairman of AfriTECH 2.0); Dr Wale Peter Obadare and Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, Co-Founders of Digital Encode Limited; Kehinde Ogundare, Country Manager for Zoho Corporation (Nigeria); Mr. Olufemi Ake, MD, ESET West Africa; Emmanuel Amos, President, InnovationBed Africa; Jude Ozinegbe, Convener of Cyberchain Conference & Exhibition; Engineer Ikechukwu Nnamani, President, Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), among others.

Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 2.0) Awards are geared towards celebrating and rewarding companies on the African continent that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of innovative product/service development.

The categories include:

Digital Economy Hero of the Year

5G CORE LEADERSHIP Award

Digital Economy Ambassador of the Year

Best Public Sector Digital Project of the Year

Digital Identity Excellence Award

Digital Advocate of the Year

CyberSecurity Company of the Year

CyberSecurity Product of the Year

CyberSecurity Woman of the Year

PAN-Africa CyberSecurity Excellence Award

Digital Identity CEO of the year

Digital Identity Company of the Year

Best Customer Identity and Access Management Award

Data Hosting Company of the Year

Carrier Neutral Data Centre of the Year

Data Centre Company of the Year

Excellence Award in Data Centre Operations

Excellence Award in Cloud Computing Innovation

Data Centre CTO of the Year

Africa Digital Enabler Award

AfriTECH Best CPaaS Provider of the Year

Best Rich Media Experience Provider of the Year

Technology Company of the Year

Telecoms Company of the Year

Telecoms Woman of the Year

Best Technology Startup of the Year

Best Fintech Startup of the Year

Blockchain Technology Advocate of the Year (Group)

Blockchain Technology Mastery Personality of the Year

Innovation Hub of the Year

EduTech Startup of the Year

Best Cryptocurrency Market Exchange

Best Crypto Trading Platform of the Year

Best Crypto Exchange Platform of the Year

Best B2B eCommerce Startup of the Year

Most Promising Cloud Computing Company of the Year

Software Company of the Year

Mobile Phone Brand of the Year

ERP Tech Innovation Award

Commenting on the significance of the year’s AfriTECH Awards, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, the Co-Founder of TechCastle Foundation, says: “The main reason to organise this award as part of activities for AfriTECH 2.0 is to show appreciation for the achievement of specific individuals and organisations whose consistencies and resilience have led to unprecedented digital transformation in Africa.

For their efforts and grit – whether in government or private practice, they have represented the Continent well and AfriTECH 2.0 AWARDS ceremony provides a unique opportunity to appreciate their efforts.

Registration to be part of AfriTECH 2.0 is still ongoing.

Visit the link here or click: https://africatechallianceforum.africa/index.html.

