AFRO’s future home at Upton Mansion | Afro

At the Upton Planning Committee’s April developers’ meeting, Afro Charities Executive Director Savannah Wood unveiled exterior renderings for the redevelopment of the historic Upton Mansion. The drawings were prepared by Dale Glenwood Green, Vice President and Partner of Sulton, Campbell and Britt, a leading Black owned architecture firm in the region. The development team plans to construct a new building at the rear of the site that will connect to the existing historic mansion. An archeological study is currently underway. When complete, the building will serve as the future home of the AFRO American Newspapers, Afro Charities, and the AFRO archives. The site will also feature leasable office and event space along with a room designated for community use.