After Air India, IndiGo Says Its Employees Being Ostracised Over Duty

New Delhi:

After flag carrier Air India, budget airline IndiGo on Monday reported instances of its employees being targeted by their communities as a result of their “line of duty and travel history”.

“There are some instances when our employees have been ostracised from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“The nation gave a standing ovation to the heroes for their fight against this pandemic on March 22. Our operational crew, in all areas, play an equally important role to keep vital services intact. Our colleagues have been working selflessly to serve the country at this critical juncture,” it added.

The low-cost carrier stated that its employees have been the front-runners in bringing Indian citizens back to the country and “enabling” them to reach their hometowns even during restricted movements.

“Please support our operating colleagues in such a difficult time,” the airline said.

Air India had said on Sunday that vigilante resident welfare associations (RWAs) and neighbours were ostracising and calling police on its crew members who went abroad as a part of their duty.

“…It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations and neighbours have started ostracizing the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty,” Air India said in a statement.

“These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear one have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries, thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew,” the airline said.

In a shoutout to an Air India team, involved in evacuation of about 260 Indians from coronavirus-hit Italy over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning tweeted that their “outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India”.

India has banned all international flights from Sunday for a period of one week. Moreover, the Indian government on Monday stated that no domestic flight would be flying in its airspace from Wednesday onward.