After Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma expresses disgust over attacks on doctors amid coronavirus outbreak



Anushka Sharma said she is disturbed after reading reports about the mistreatment of coronavirus patients and doctors. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

After Ajay Devgn expressed his anger over reports suggesting attacks on coronavirus patients, Anushka Sharma took to social media to state how disturbed she is feeling after reading about people’s behaviour against coronavirus patients and doctors.

A note shared by the actor on social media read, “Deeply disturbed reading some reports about how coronavirus patients and even some medical professionals, who are in the frontline taking care of such patients, are being discriminately treated.”

Anushka Sharma said she wants all citizens to exercise sensitivity towards patients and medical professionals. “At times like this, it is important that we care for each other and are extremely sensitive to the suffering of others. Let’s not treat fellow citizens with disrespect and stigma. It’s the time to stay united and stand united,” the not concluded.

Apart from Anushka and Ajay, Rishi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal and others have expressed their discomfort over attacks on healthcare workers.

