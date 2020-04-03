After Amazon and Flipkart, ShopClues stops cash-on-delivery mode

After Amazon and Flipkart, now e-commerce platform Shopclues has canceled its cash-on-delivery mode of payment for all essential items, urging customers to pay online for their purchases. According to the company’s official release, they are doing it to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus through people-to-people contact.

ShopClues has claimed that it has stepped up its level of hygiene and sanitation at the warehouses where the goods are processed and packaged before being delivered. ShopClues stated that it is providing OTP-based, real-time deliveries with the delivery agent dropping off the package at the doorstep of the customer with no contact.

The team is communicating with the customer and checking if the customer wants to reschedule or change the delivery address as per their convenience.

Speaking on the announcement, Vikrant Pathak, Senior Director – Logistics, ShopClues stated in the official release: “The safety of our employees and customers is of utmost priority for us. To curb the spread of this virus we have to fight it. We are delivering our products to our customers while adhering to all Government guidelines.”

Pathak added that the company is using thermal scanners to monitor its staff’s temperatures and have provided them with essential safety items like masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers.

Currently, the website is selling only essential items such as hand sanitizers, gloves, face masks, soap, home cleaners, and staple food.