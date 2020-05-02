After Ayushmann, Anurag Kashyap requests producers to release Amitabh Bachchan’s stalled film Shoebite

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has tweeted about releasing Shoojit Sircar’s long delayed film, Shoebite, on OTT platforms. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, has been stalled since 2010.

“Just thought of this great film I was shown on the edit machine @ShoojitSircar’s “SHOEBITE” . Can in times like these @RonnieScrewvala @SrBachchan all of them not work together to release it somewhere online .. Please,” he wrote in a tweet.

Just thought of this great film I was shown on the edit machine @ShoojitSircar ’s “SHOEBITE” . Can in times like these @RonnieScrewvala @SrBachchan all of them not work together to release it somewhere online .. Please .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 2, 2020

Earlier last month, Ayushmann Khurrana had made a similar appeal. “I have seen that film twice by the way in the edit and it is his best film till date. If it released, it is going to be India’s entry to Oscars or something like that. It’s so beautiful. I think somebody should request and release it right now. This is the time,” he said in an interview with Film Companion. “I have seen it twice before Vicky Donor by the way. Once alone and once with Tahira. I was so inspired and happy,” he said.

The film has been caught in a copyrights battle among two studios for years. Even Amitabh has made repeated requests over the years to release the film. “Please please please .. its a great story,” he wrote in a tweet last year.

The film’s script is based on an idea by Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan, who was making the same film with a Hollywood studio. “The American studio had given us the green signal, so we made the film. Till now, they haven’t made it, so they have to sort it out,” Shoojit had told Hindustan Times earlier.

“I feel it’s an insult and disregard to creative people. You can’t disrespect an artiste like Mr Bachchan, who worked for two years on the film. Nothing has happened till now,” he had added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more