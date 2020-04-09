After battling cancer, Nafisa Ali Sodhi diagnosed with Leucoderma — view post | Bollywood Life

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who battled cancer like a true warrior, has been diagnosed with Leucoderma. The actress shared this news with her fans via her Instagram handle. She revealed that she had noticed white patches on her skin while undergoing chemotherapy earlier. Currently, Nafisa is stationed in Goa and she has been massively affected the coronavirus lockdown. Coming back to her diagnosis with Leucoderma, the actress shared a picture of herself with white patches on her skin on Instagram. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Nafisa Ali Sodhi FINALLY receives help from the Goa government — read tweet

In a long post, she explained the disease in detail. Nafisa Ali Sodhi wrote: “Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localization or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body. The characteristic formation of white patches on the skin remains closely bound to each other unlike the patches formed in Vitiligo. Leucoderma is particularly known by the presence of white patches which could be localized to smaller areas in the beginning. However, with the passage of time, the skin patches might get enlarged. Stay blessed and happy.” Also Read – Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi: I am medically certified as cancer-free

Take a look at Nafisa Ali Sodhi’s Instagram post here:

Also Read – Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi diagnosed with stage 3 cancer

Revealing how got to know about the symptoms of Leucoderma, the veteran actress added, “Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area … now being by the sea and getting a tan, I can tell it’s on my face too. Such is life … you win some and loose some.I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma … What is it? Quite similar to the skin condition “Vitiligo” –leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color.”

For the uninformed, Nafisa was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018 and a year later, she was declared cancer-free. As of now, she is in the pinkest of her health and is currently staying with her daughter and family.

