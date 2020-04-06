After Bhula Dunga’s success, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to team up for two more music videos? | Bollywood Life
Bigg Boss 13 saw viewers the much adored jodi of #SidNaaz. People loved the chemistry between them, which was lot like that of a married couple. They also did a music video, Bhula Dunga which was quite successful. It has crossed 45 million views in a week’s time. People loved their chemistry coupled with Darshan Raval’s vocals. It seems the two are going to come together for a couple more videos. This is not surprising given the craze for #SidNaaz. In an interview to SpotboyE, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma revealed this to the portal in an interview. We heard rumours that people are keen to sign them together for projects.
Well, two more music videos will be a treat for their fans. In fact, there were rumours that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill would shoot for a music video in Canada. This was revealed on Fifafooz channel. People adored their chemistry in Bhula Dunga, which was the biggest highlight along with the music. Sidharth Shukla revealed that the video was filmed in two days flat. Shehnaaz Gill who is quite phobic about water was a thorough professional and completed it on time. Sidharth Shukla called her a brave woman.
