After Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt And Shah Rukh Khan To Unite For Siddharth Anand’s Next

One question that has been in literally every SRK fan’s mind is when will we get to see the ‘King Of Romance‘ hit the silver screen again? Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai‘s Zero, which released in 2018. Since then the actor has been on a break and is yet to announce his next release, officially.

But we have got a piece of exciting news for you fans out there. According to a report by Filmfare, Shah Rukh will be uniting with War‘s director Siddharth Anand for his next. The report also states that Alia Bhatt will be roped in alongside the superstar. The duo was last seen in Gauri Shinde‘s Dear Zindagi, which garnered great critical acclaim and appreciation. And if the reports turn out to be true, this film would be their second collaboration.

Director Siddharth Anand has never failed to surprise us with his movies. His promising track record, with movies like Anjaana Anjaani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tara Rum Pum and his latest blockbuster War, all have done quite well at the box office. The movie War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor went on to break all the records on the box-office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

However, we are still waiting to know what the genre of this movie is going to be. On the other hand, Alia has several films in her kitty. The actress has Ayan Mukherji‘s Brahmāstra, Daddy Mahesh Bhatt‘s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

I can’t wait for SRK to hit the silver screen again!