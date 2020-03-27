After Dear Zindagi, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to come together for Siddharth Anand’s next? | Bollywood Life

Well, it’s more than a year, Shah Rukh Khan has not announced his upcoming project. While we are waiting for the megastar to make his glorious appearance on the silver screen, the new reports suggest that SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s next. As per the Filmfare report, Shah Rukh Khan will collaborate with Alia Bhatt after Dear Zindagi and it will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has directed films like War, Bang Bang and Salaam Namaste. Though there is no official confirmation about the same. Well, it will interesting to see the combo of SRK and Siddharth Anand for the audience Also Read – Honey Singh gets candid about his struggle with bipolar disorder: I never let negativity reach me

On Shah Rukh Khan's last birthday, "Aryan told me something very interesting a few days ago, which has stayed with me. So, basically, he walked up to one day and said, 'Dad, you know how while growing up we (Suhana and Aryan) saw films like Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and they stuck with us, and they told us how big a star you are."

He also said that he knows that in the last few years, he has not done something but will definitely go all out in his next film for his youngest son AbRam. “‘Well, it has been 6-7 years since you’ve done a great film like that, and AbRam, too, needs his Baazigar or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to grow up with, so that, he, too, knows how big a star you are. Otherwise, he’ll grow up wondering why everyone thinks you’re such a big star because he won’t have the films for himself to look up to. It’s been so long since you’ve given a great film like that. You need to do a big, great film soon, Dad.’ This really stuck with me and got me thinking that it’s high time I did a really good film like those so that AbRam also knows the kind of stuff people love me for; y’all (gesturing toward the media and fans) love me for.”

