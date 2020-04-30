After Facebook, Reliance Jio gets interest from other global investors

Jio Platforms, which had entered into Rs 43,574-crore deal with Facebook, also has received similar interest from other global investors for additional stake buy, RIL said in a statement.

Jio Platforms will also launch a nation-wide video platform called Jiomeet.

Helping during the times of Covid-19, Reliance Jio Infocomm has tailored its plans across services to ensure continued connectivity for all its subscribers.

Jio has offered double data and additional offnet minutes to all mobility add-on pack users, double data for all JioFiber users, complimentary 10 MBPS JioFiber plan,) extended validity of JioPhone users for free incoming calls and provided 100 minutes call and 100 SMS to JioPhone users among others.