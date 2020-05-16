After grooving to Allu Arjun’s songs, David Warner now steps into Prabhas aka Baahubali’s shoes — watch video | Bollywood Life

David Warner is keeping himself and everyone entertained with the help of Indian songs, movie dialogues and whatnot. The cricketer has been sharing a lot of TikTok video which also includes his wife and his children. It all actually began with Katrina Kaif‘s Sheila Ki Jawani and since then, there’s no stopping to him or his kids. He has been grooving to Allu Arjun‘s hit songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He even recited Mahesh Babu’s dialogue from Pokiri and it was amazing. Fans are hailing him for the sporting challenges that he has been taking up to keep everyone entertained and guess what he has turned to now? None other than, Amrendra Baahubali one of the most loved characters in Indian cinema. Also Read – Week That Was South: Release date of Prabhas’ next with Nag Ashwin, Anushka Shetty’s new milestone on social media

In the recent video shared by David Warner, we can see him lipsynching Prabhas's dialogue from Baahubali. He could be heard saying, "Amarendra Baahubali anu menu (I, Amrendra Baahubali, Amrendra Baahubali yaani main)." That's not all. David is in full getup as Baahubali. We are wondering how did he his get hands, on that costume while he is in lockdown. Anyway, His daughter, Ivy Mae Warner who is dressed as a tiger from Pooh as friends is adorable as the Junta of Mahishmati. "Guess the movie!!" He captioned the video and also revealed that is was one of the most difficult videos he had to shoot for. Anyway, have a dekko here:

He has that intensity, but he needs to work on his dialogue delivery a bit. Nonetheless, we guess, SS Rajamouli is watching this and even considering him for a role or a cameo of sorts in his next movie.

Here’s his dialogue delivery of Mahesh Babu‘s Pokiri:

